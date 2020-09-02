172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|nikki-haley-urges-indian-americans-to-run-for-office-5790051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nikki Haley calls on Indian Americans to ‘run for office’

Nikki Haley had become the first Indian American to hold a federal cabinet-rank position after President Donald Trump had named her the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Moneycontrol News

Nikki Haley, an American politician of Indian descent, has urged the members of her community to run for government offices. Haley, who used to be the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, asked the 4 million Americans of Indian descent to embrace and brag about their achievements, reported the Hindustan Times.

Exhorting her community members, who constitute one percent of the US population, Haley said: “Whether it is a Republican or Democrat, get involved, don’t just get involved by vote. Get involved by running, get involved within government offices, in public sectors.”

Speaking at the annual summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, she said, “it’s a natural progression to get Indians involved in politics”.

Close

Haley had become the first Indian American to hold a federal cabinet-rank position after President Donald Trump had named her the ambassador to the UN. A lifelong Republican, she has held the office of state governor twice, just like Bobby Jindal.

related news

The number of Indian Americans getting elected to high-profile positions has grown rapidly over the past years. Dalip Singh Saund was the first Indian American to become a part of the US Congress in 1956. The number has now risen to five — Kamala Harris (running for vice president), Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Indian- Americans #Nikki Haley

