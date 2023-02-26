 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nikki Haley says if voted to power, she will cut foreign aid to countries which hate America

Feb 26, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

The 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations formally launched her 2024 presidential bid earlier this month.

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries which hate America.

She mentioned Pakistan, China, Iraq and other countries, saying "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys".

"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," she wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post.