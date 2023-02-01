 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nikki Haley planning February 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Nikki Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official.

On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a February 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorised to speak publicly about them.

News of Haley's plans was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina's governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party's 2024 nomination.