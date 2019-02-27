App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nikki Haley nominated for election to Boeing's board of directors

In a statement, Boeing said its board of directors had nominated Haley, 47, to be elected as a director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former India-American US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley was on February 26 nominated for election to the Boeing's board of directors, the world's largest American aerospace company has announced.

In a statement, Boeing said its board of directors had nominated Haley, 47, to be elected as a director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," said Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

"Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion." Muilenburg said.

related news

The two-term former Governor of South Carolina, Haley was US envoy to the United Nations till December and was given a Cabinet rank by President Donald Trump.

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company," Haley said.

"Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America's biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world," she said.

Haley graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

She was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, serving three terms before being elected Governor of the State between 2011 and 2017.

She was appointed US ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump in January 2017, serving until December 2018.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Boeing #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.