Nike temporarily closes European HQ after virus case

Nike temporarily closed its European headquarters near Amsterdam after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the apparel and sneaker giant said. The closure came as novel coronavirus cases climbed to 18 in the country.

"We are aware of an employee coronavirus (COVID-19) case," Nike said in a statement sent to AFP.

"All European Headquarters buildings and facilities will be closed until Wednesday," the company added, to allow for a "deep cleaning of the campus out of an abundance of caution."

Nike has around 2,000 workers from 80 countries employed at its continental head office in Hilversum, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) southeast of the Dutch capital.

Dutch health services have confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 18 in the Netherlands since the first case was reported on Thursday.