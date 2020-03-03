App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nike temporarily closes European HQ after virus case

"All European Headquarters buildings and facilities will be closed until Wednesday," the company added, to allow for a "deep cleaning of the campus out of an abundance of caution."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nike temporarily closed its European headquarters near Amsterdam after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the apparel and sneaker giant said. The closure came as novel coronavirus cases climbed to 18 in the country.

"We are aware of an employee coronavirus (COVID-19) case," Nike said in a statement sent to AFP.

"All European Headquarters buildings and facilities will be closed until Wednesday," the company added, to allow for a "deep cleaning of the campus out of an abundance of caution."

Close

Nike has around 2,000 workers from 80 countries employed at its continental head office in Hilversum, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) southeast of the Dutch capital.

related news

Dutch health services have confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 18 in the Netherlands since the first case was reported on Thursday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:43 am

tags #coronavirus #HQ #Nike #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.