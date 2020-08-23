172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|nike-honours-kobe-bryant-with-a-video-featuring-rapper-kendrick-lamar-5745591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:04 PM IST

Nike honours Kobe Bryant on his birthday with video featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar

The video, which features Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, has no visuals, but only text. It also contains audio clippings of his life's highlights

Moneycontrol News

On what would be Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday, Nike released a video on August 23 honouring the life and times of the basketball sensation.

The video, which features Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, has no visuals, but only text. It also contains audio clippings of his life's highlights.

The video ends with a crowd cheering "Kobe", and the text Mamba Forever.

Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players, was killed in a helicopter crash in California, US, on January 26, along with eight others. He was 41.  One of his daughters, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant (13), also died in the crash.

Watch Nike's tribute to Kobe Bryant:
 
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Kobe Bryant #Nike #world

