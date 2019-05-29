Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari sworn in for second term

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in on May 29 for a second term at the helm a country struggling with a sluggish economy and a decade-long Islamist insurgency.

The 76-year-old former military leader read out his oath but made no other immediate comments at the open air ceremony in the capital Abuja.

He took 56% of votes in February's presidential election after promising to end violence in the northeast, extend welfare programmes and kickstart growth with a programme of road and rail construction.

But the fighting with the Islamist militants of Boko Haram and other groups has shown no sign of abating.

A separate surge of bandit attacks and other violence in the northwest has forced 20,000 refugees to flee to neighbouring Niger, the UN refugee agency said on May 28.