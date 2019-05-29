App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari sworn in for second term

The 76-year-old former military leader read out his oath but made no other immediate comments at the open air ceremony in the capital Abuja.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in on May 29 for a second term at the helm a country struggling with a sluggish economy and a decade-long Islamist insurgency.

The 76-year-old former military leader read out his oath but made no other immediate comments at the open air ceremony in the capital Abuja.

He took 56% of votes in February's presidential election after promising to end violence in the northeast, extend welfare programmes and kickstart growth with a programme of road and rail construction.

But the fighting with the Islamist militants of Boko Haram and other groups has shown no sign of abating.

A separate surge of bandit attacks and other violence in the northwest has forced 20,000 refugees to flee to neighbouring Niger, the UN refugee agency said on May 28.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Muhammadu Buhari #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.