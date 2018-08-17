Next five years will be 'anomalously warm': Scientists

Moneycontrol News

For the past four years, the earth has been subjected to the warmest temperatures ever recorded, and going by a new scientific study published in Nature Communications, the next five are set to 'anomalously warm'.

“What we found is that for the next five years or so, there is a high likelihood of an anomalously warm climate compared to anomalously cold,’’ said Florian Sevellec, a scientist at France’s National Center for Scientific Research. Sevellec has also co-authored the study with Sybren Drijfhout of the University of Southampton in the UK. The study used a statistical model to predict the rise in surface air temperatures worldwide.

As per a report in The Washington Post, scientists have warned of calamities like drought, wildfires, and extreme temperatures, coupled with the risk of typhoons, cyclones, floods and hurricanes globally. The study has predicted that the water in the oceans will warm faster than the air above land.

According to the models, the temperatures of Earth will be rising because of natural fluctuations in the temperatures. Recently reported heatwaves and related deaths in Japan, and the wildfires breaking out in California, Greece and Sweden, are just the beginning of the unusual heat the world is about to experience till 2022.

The increased temperatures will lead to a higher impact on the greenhouse gas emissions and man-made climate change. The scientists have also warned against extreme weather conditions that can lead to calamities which will also be more disastrous.

This summer Britain experienced the highest temperatures of 35.3-degree Celsius. It was just a few degrees less than an all-time record of 1976, when the government was forced to appoint a Minister for Drought, because of the extreme heatwave. Deaths have been reported in Japan (90), Quebec, in Eastern Canada (70) and Karachi (65).