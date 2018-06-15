News LIVE: Trade deficit widens to a 4-month high of $14.62 billion

Live now
Jun 15, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Trade deficit widens to a 4-month high of $14.62 billion
Trump administration reconfirms its intent to rescind H4 rule on spouses of H1B visa holders
BJP govt misleading people on Kadapa steel plant issue: TDP MP
India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as SBI pulls out, says IOC
IMF warns US fiscal, trade policies create risks to global economy
VHP demands apology from CIA over 'militant group' tag
McDonald's to switch to paper straws in UK, Ireland
Will run a doorstep delivery of rations campaign: Kejriwal
No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta
Rupee at 3-week low; down 36 paise against US dollar
'Rising Kashmir' hits stands with Shujaat's picture in black background
Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari's funeral today at 11 am
Trade deficit widens to a 4-month high of $14.62 billion
India's trade deficit widened to four month high of USD 14.62 billion in May as imports surged nearly 15 per cent, the government said on Friday. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said exports in May rose by 28.18 per cent to USD 28.86 billion while imports were up 14.85 per cent to USD 43.48 billion.
Trade deficit widened to USD 14.62 billion from USD 13.84 billion in May 2017. (PTI)
Shujaat Bukhari killed: Intelligence agencies have told CNN-News18 that Pakistan asked LeT or Hizbul to eliminate Bukhaari, due to the position he was taking, politically. The police also believe that a proper recce was conducted before the attack. The attacker is suspected to be Naveed Jatt.
Funds collected under GST anti-profiteering rules to be split between Centre, state
Centre and the 'concerned state' will equally share the amount deposited by erring businesses in the consumer welfare fund set up as part of the GST anti-profiteering rules, as per a Finance Ministry notification. Government had set up a national anti-profiteering authority after GST roll out to penalise businesses for failure to pass on tax benefits to consumers.
The ministry has amended Central GST rules stating that 50 percent of the amount is to be deposited in the consumer welfare fund constituted by the Centre and the remaining to the fund set up by the 'concerned state'. (PTI)
Trump administration reconfirms its intent to rescind H4 rule on spouses of H1B visa holders
The Trump administration has reconfirmed its intent to rescind the H-4 visa rule on employment authorisation to certain spouses of H-1B visa holders, a proposal that could hit tens of thousands of Indian women in the US.
The Trump administration is currently reviewing the H-1B visa policy that it thinks is being misused by companies to replace American workers. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. (PTI)
BJP govt misleading people on Kadapa steel plant issue: TDP MP
TDP MP Jay Galla has accused the BJP government of misleading people on the issue of establishing a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district and said his party would rake it up in Parliament. Galla's remarks came a day after the Centre, citing the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) feasibility report, told the Supreme Court that it was not "financially viable" to construct a steel plant at Kadapa.
To protest the Centre's denial, TDP MP CM Ramesh has threatened to go on a fast-unto-death in Kadapa district from June 24.
Galla said the BJP had been making contradictory statements at the Centre and in the state regarding the plant. (PTI)
James Comey mishandled FBI's Hillary Clinton email inquiry, says US Justice Department report
Former FBI director James Comey did not follow protocol in his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and improperly shared information about the probe with the public, a review of the agency's actions during the 2016 US presidential campaign has concluded.
But the report by the Justice Department's internal watchdog found no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that the agency was motivated by political animus as it investigates potential collusion between his campaign and Russia. (PTI)
West Bengal plans new law to tackle fake news on social media
The West Bengal government is working on a new law to tackle the menace of fake news and posts on social media, a move which comes against the backdrop of such posts stirring trouble and unrest in many parts of the country.
A Home Department official told PTI that the state government intends to bring more clarity on the nature of the offence and punishment for those responsible for spreading fake news and posting morphed photographs with an aim to disrupt peace and communal harmony or spread hatred in society. (PTI)
Tourism ministry might not put up Taj Mahal for 'adoption' soon: Report
The tourism ministry is not actively seeking bids to put up Taj Mahal for adoption under its "Adopt a Heritage" programme, according to a report in The Economic Times.
India's most famous monument is not on the immediate adoption list due to the number of issues associated with the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the report said.
India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as SBI pulls out, says IOC
India's oil imports from Iran will be affected from end-August as the State Bank of India has informed India's refiners it will not handle oil deal payments from November, the finance head of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday.
The Indian state-controlled bank's decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran on May 8 and said he would reimpose sanctions within 180 days. (Reuters)
Manohar Parrikar resumes work after treatment for pancreatic ailment
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumes work at his office. He recently returned from USA, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment since the last two and a half months. (ANI)
IMF warns US fiscal, trade policies create risks to global economy
President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, and expansive tax cut at a time when the US economy is growing, are creating risks that could damage the domestic and global economies, the International Monetary Fund warned today. The tax cuts will generate a near-term boost to growth but also "will elevate the risks to the US and global economy," and increase the size of those risks, the IMF said in its annual review of the US economy.
Meanwhile, the punitive import duties the US has imposed and threatened could harm the world economic recovery by "catalyzing a cycle of retaliatory responses" and interrupting global supply chains, the report said. (PTI)
VHP demands apology from CIA over 'militant group' tag
The CIA released a report in which it has called groups like Bajrang Dal and VHP 'militant groups'. It has also said that RSS is a nationalist organisation. This has triggered VHP's wrath against the central agency.
"We want the government to take this up, we have put pressure on the government to check this. This report should be checked. It is fake. We want the CIA to apologize to the country," said Vinod Bansal of VHP. (CNN-News18)
McDonald's to switch to paper straws in UK, Ireland
McDonald's said on Friday it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year.
The burger chain and other fast-food companies have been facing increasing pressure from customers and environmental activists to stop using plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and harm sea turtles, birds and other marine life. Paper straws, unlike plastic ones, disintegrate in the environment. (PTI)
Will run a doorstep delivery of rations campaign: Kejriwal
Issuing a video message, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "We will launch a door to door signature campaign from Monday with an aim to collect 10 lakh signatures to call off the strike. We will also run a doorstep delivery of rations campaign."
Kejriwal along with senior members of his cabinet, has been staging a sit-in at the LG Anil Baijal's residence to make him solve the rift between IAS officers of Delhi and the AAP government.
Delhi dust storm update: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan commented on the air quality in New Delhi after the dust storm and said it should be normal in 1-2 days. He said, "There was a dust storm from Rajasthan which resulted in deterioration of air quality and high levels of PM 10. We issued an alert, convened a meeting of the task force and gave an advisory to state government."
No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta
Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said that there is no question of extension of ceasefire, in an interview with CNN-News18. He said that people are very disturbed after Shujat’s murder, especially journalists.
“Strict action will be taken against those who were involved. In the next few days, we will review our patrolling services. Security is being strengthened for the Amarnath Yatra,” he said.
Catch the latest news headlines @ 10 AM
India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as state bank pulls out: refiner
India's oil imports from Iran will be affected from end-August as the State Bank of India has informed India's refiners it will not handle oil deal payments from November, the finance head of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday. The Indian state-controlled bank's decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran on May 8 and said he would reimpose sanctions within 180 days.
"(Oil) loading will be affected from end-August under the current mechanism unless a new payment route is established," A.K. Sharma told Reuters. (Reuters)
Rupee at 3-week low; down 36 paise against US dollar
The rupee plunged by 36 paise to hit a three-week low of 67.98 against the US dollar in early trade today following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Besides, the dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee, traders said. (PTI)
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and some more Bollywood artists sued in million dollar breach
Bollywood's Salman Khan and a host of other Bollywood artists including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Prabhu Deva were sued by an Indian-American promoter, which alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the US after getting paid for it.
The lawsuit is against the Indian artists and their agents Matrix India Entertainment Consultants Private Limited and Yashraj Films Private Limited.
Chicago-based Vibrant Media Group filed the lawsuit in a Northern District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division on June 10, has been assigned to District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Others sued by the promoter include Akshay Kumar besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar. (News18)