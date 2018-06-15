News LIVE: No question of ceasefire extension, says J&K deputy CM

Live now
Jun 15, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta
Rupee at 3-week low; down 36 paise against US dollar
'Rising Kashmir' hits stands with Shujaat's picture in black background
Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari's funeral today at 11 am
No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta
Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said that there is no question of extension of ceasefire, in an interview with CNN-News18. He said that people are very disturbed after Shujat’s murder, especially journalists.
“Strict action will be taken against those who were involved. In the next few days, we will review our patrolling services. Security is being strengthened for the Amarnath Yatra,” he said.
Catch the latest news headlines @ 10 AM
India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as state bank pulls out: refiner
India's oil imports from Iran will be affected from end-August as the State Bank of India has informed India's refiners it will not handle oil deal payments from November, the finance head of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday. The Indian state-controlled bank's decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran on May 8 and said he would reimpose sanctions within 180 days.
"(Oil) loading will be affected from end-August under the current mechanism unless a new payment route is established," A.K. Sharma told Reuters. (Reuters)
Rupee at 3-week low; down 36 paise against US dollar
The rupee plunged by 36 paise to hit a three-week low of 67.98 against the US dollar in early trade today following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Besides, the dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee, traders said. (PTI)
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and some more Bollywood artists sued in million dollar breach
Bollywood's Salman Khan and a host of other Bollywood artists including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Prabhu Deva were sued by an Indian-American promoter, which alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the US after getting paid for it.
The lawsuit is against the Indian artists and their agents Matrix India Entertainment Consultants Private Limited and Yashraj Films Private Limited.
Chicago-based Vibrant Media Group filed the lawsuit in a Northern District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division on June 10, has been assigned to District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Others sued by the promoter include Akshay Kumar besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar. (News18)
'Rising Kashmir' hits stands with Shujaat's picture in black background
English newspaper 'Rising Kashmir' published its daily edition today even after losing its editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari yesterday in an assassination which also left two of his two personal security officers (PSOs) dead.
Rising Kashmir hit the stands this morning with its front page carrying the full-page photograph of its late editor-in-chief in black background.
The page also carried the message that the paper would not be cowed down. (PTI)
Lashkar-e-Toiba has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot by three gun men on Thursday, sources told CNN-News18. Indian agencies suspect that one of the bikers who shot and killed Bukhari could be Naveed Jatt.
Sources have also said that this was a targeted killing by the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. The suspect needs further verification.
Bukhaari had some conferences planned abroad in the next few months.
Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari's funeral today at 11 am
Shujaat Bukhaari, chief editor of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead by gunmen on Thursday and his funeral will be held at 11 am today. He was shot by bike-borne men while he was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre for an iftar party. (CNN-News18)
Japan's SoftBank to invest up to $100 billion in India solar power generation
SoftBank Group Corp has decided to invest $60 billion-$100 billion in solar power generation in India, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. SoftBank and the Indian government are expected to make an announcement soon after final arrangements and made, the report said without naming its sources.
The company is expected to make the investment through a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's government, NHK said. Saudi Arabia is the largest investor in SoftBank's Vision Fund, which raised over $93 billion last year. (Reuters)
AT&T closes mega-merger with Time Warner
Wireless and broadband colossus AT&T announced the close of its $85 billion merger with media-entertainment conglomerate Time Warner. The news came just two days after a US federal judge approved the deal, delivering a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump's administration in its first major antitrust court case.
"We're going to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators, distributors and advertisers," AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in a statement on Thursday stating the acquisition was completed. (PTI)
Trump approves plan to impose tough China tariffs
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods as early as today, a move that could put his trade policies on a collision course with his push to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.
Trump has long vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge to clamp down on what he considers unfair Chinese trading practices. But his calls for billions in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China's support in his negotiations with North Korea. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.