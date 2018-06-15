News LIVE: No question of ceasefire extension, says J&K deputy CM

No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta

Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said that there is no question of extension of ceasefire, in an interview with CNN-News18. He said that people are very disturbed after Shujat’s murder, especially journalists.

“Strict action will be taken against those who were involved. In the next few days, we will review our patrolling services. Security is being strengthened for the Amarnath Yatra,” he said.