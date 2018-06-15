News LIVE: India, US officials to discuss concerns of both sides soon, says Suresh Prabhu

India, US officials to meet soon to discuss concerns of both sides: Suresh Prabhu

Senior officials of India and the US will soon meet to address concerns of both the sides, including issues related with visa, continuation of certain concession for exports, duty on steel and aluminium, and prices of certain medical devices.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was in Washington earlier this week, said he held discussions with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to find out ways to enhance trade and investments between the two countries.

He said the meeting was significantly important in the backdrop of the fact that the US was not even ready to talk on trade related issues with its close trading partners like Canada. (PTI)