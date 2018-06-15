News LIVE: India, US officials to discuss concerns of both sides soon, says Suresh Prabhu

Live now
Jun 15, 2018
Senior officials of India and the US will soon meet to address concerns of both the sides, including issues related with visa, continuation of certain concession for exports, duty on steel and aluminium, and prices of certain medical devices.
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was in Washington earlier this week, said he held discussions with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to find out ways to enhance trade and investments between the two countries.
He said the meeting was significantly important in the backdrop of the fact that the US was not even ready to talk on trade related issues with its close trading partners like Canada. (PTI)
India has beaten Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in the one-off Test in Bengaluru. This was Afghanistan’s Test cricket debut.
Telangana has got Rs 1,813 crore allocation for Rly projects this year: Goyal
Telangana has been provided Rs 1,813 crore project allocations this year, up from an average of Rs 258 crore it used to receive annually, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today, according to PTI.
"In earlier days Telangana used to have railway investments of Rs 258 crore in a full year. This year, the Narendra Modi-led government has allotted Rs 1,813 crore capital investments in the state. We are undertaking these projects with speed and skill," Goyal said at a meeting here.
Postman did not deliver 1,830 Aadhaar cards found with scrap dealer
The postal department has held a postman responsible for not delivering 1,830 Aadhaar cards which were found with a scrap dealer in Jalupura area here, officials said today.
"The postman, identified as Satish Kumar, had not been delivering posts properly and he kept the Aadhaar cards with him since January last year," said Ramavtar Sharam, senior post master - general post office - Jaipur.
"The Aadhaar cards were found with a scrap dealer yesterday. The arrangements are being made to deliver them," he said, adding that Kumar was suspended on June 6 in some other matter.
The scrap dealer yesterday found more 1,830 Aadhaar cards in a sack of old newspapers sold to him. (PTI)
NPA write-offs by PSBs surge 140 percent over their losses in FY18
Public sector banks have written off bad loans worth a whopping Rs 1.20 lakh crore, an amount that is nearly one-and-a-half times more than their total losses posted in 2017-18, according to official data.
This is a double whammy for the struggling PSBs as they had massive write-offs as well as huge losses in the last financial year. This is for the first time in a decade that banks have made huge write-offs of bad loans along with booking of hefty losses. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.9739 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.9739 against the US dollar and 78.6050 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 67.6875 and 79.9254, as on June 14, 2018.
According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.9974 and 61.34 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. (PTI)
Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday said ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have "gaps" in their risk control mechanisms and has revised down its outlook on the latter to negative on sour assets worries.
"Both the banks exhibit gaps in risk controls. An ongoing investigation at ICICI Bank on extending a loan with a potential conflict of interest has also focused authorities' attention on the bank's governance," it said in a note.
The report also warns that adverse findings may create a "reputational risk", especially if they point at broader weaknesses in management. (PTI)
Shujat Bukhari killing: The authorities have identified two more suspects: Mehrajuddin Bangroo and Waza, CNN-News18 reported.
Bangroo is one of the most wanted militants and hails from downtown Srinagar. He is one of the main recruiters in the state and is involved in many killings of security forces and also rifle snatching incidents.
States are likely to gain an additional Rs 37,426 crore in revenue in the current fiscal on the back of a surge in oil prices and better tax collection due to the GST, says a report. According to SBI Research, the impact of GST on tax revenue is minimal except in a few states.
As many as 16 of the 24 states, have seen thier revenue increasing over and above the 14 percent baseline/ mutually accepted minimum tax growth rate between the Centre and the states post-GST rollout below which the states have to be compensated. (PTI)
Death toll in Nilgiris bus mishap rises to nine
The death toll in the bus mishap in the hilly Nilgiris district went up to nine today with two more people succumbing to injuries. Seven passengers were killed and 27 others injured, some of them seriously, when the bus fell into the 500-feet gorge near Manthada in Nilgiris district yesterday, police said. (PTI)
PM Modi to host dinner for RSS, BJP leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet key functionaries of the BJP, RSS and Sangh affiliates at his official residence over dinner tonight, sources said.
The functionaries have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a two-day meeting during which they are scheduled to take stock of their works and discuss the agenda with a focus on coordination among saffron organisations, a development which assumes significance as the BJP gears up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7:30 PM today to brief him about the Kashmir situation, CNN-News18 reported.
The government has not revealed yet whether or not it will extend the ceasefire violation that was in place at the border due to the month of Ramzan. Singh said earlier today that he can only affirm any news after June 17. However, deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir has said that there is no question of extending the ceasefire.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, which happened yesterday. Mayawati said that the PM should reveal what his Kashmir policy is.
"I am extremely saddened by the death of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari...Time has come for the Narendra Modi government to shun its stubborn attitude and immediately review its Kashmir policy in the interest of the country," she said in a press release.
Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by three gunmen in Srinagar yesterday. Sources told News18 Lashkar-e-Toiba have claimed responsibility of the attack.
Stephen Hawking's voice to beamed into space at final send-off
The voice of Stephen Hawking will be beamed into space in a message of peace and hope on Friday, his daughter said, as the British physicist is laid to rest during a service at Westminster Abbey.
His ashes will be interred between major British scientific figures Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, a location made famous worldwide for generations of royal coronations, weddings and funerals. (Reuters)
Shujaat Bukhari killed: Intelligence agencies have told CNN-News18 that Pakistan asked LeT or Hizbul to eliminate Bukhaari, due to the position he was taking, politically. The police also believe that a proper recce was conducted before the attack. The attacker is suspected to be Naveed Jatt.
India's trade deficit widened to four month high of USD 14.62 billion in May as imports surged nearly 15 per cent, the government said on Friday. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said exports in May rose by 28.18 per cent to USD 28.86 billion while imports were up 14.85 per cent to USD 43.48 billion.
Trade deficit widened to USD 14.62 billion from USD 13.84 billion in May 2017. (PTI)
Funds collected under GST anti-profiteering rules to be split between Centre, state
Centre and the 'concerned state' will equally share the amount deposited by erring businesses in the consumer welfare fund set up as part of the GST anti-profiteering rules, as per a Finance Ministry notification. Government had set up a national anti-profiteering authority after GST roll out to penalise businesses for failure to pass on tax benefits to consumers.
The ministry has amended Central GST rules stating that 50 percent of the amount is to be deposited in the consumer welfare fund constituted by the Centre and the remaining to the fund set up by the 'concerned state'. (PTI)
The Trump administration has reconfirmed its intent to rescind the H-4 visa rule on employment authorisation to certain spouses of H-1B visa holders, a proposal that could hit tens of thousands of Indian women in the US.
The Trump administration is currently reviewing the H-1B visa policy that it thinks is being misused by companies to replace American workers. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. (PTI)
TDP MP Jay Galla has accused the BJP government of misleading people on the issue of establishing a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district and said his party would rake it up in Parliament. Galla's remarks came a day after the Centre, citing the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) feasibility report, told the Supreme Court that it was not "financially viable" to construct a steel plant at Kadapa.
To protest the Centre's denial, TDP MP CM Ramesh has threatened to go on a fast-unto-death in Kadapa district from June 24.
Galla said the BJP had been making contradictory statements at the Centre and in the state regarding the plant. (PTI)
James Comey mishandled FBI's Hillary Clinton email inquiry, says US Justice Department report
Former FBI director James Comey did not follow protocol in his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and improperly shared information about the probe with the public, a review of the agency's actions during the 2016 US presidential campaign has concluded.
But the report by the Justice Department's internal watchdog found no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that the agency was motivated by political animus as it investigates potential collusion between his campaign and Russia. (PTI)
West Bengal plans new law to tackle fake news on social media
The West Bengal government is working on a new law to tackle the menace of fake news and posts on social media, a move which comes against the backdrop of such posts stirring trouble and unrest in many parts of the country.
A Home Department official told PTI that the state government intends to bring more clarity on the nature of the offence and punishment for those responsible for spreading fake news and posting morphed photographs with an aim to disrupt peace and communal harmony or spread hatred in society. (PTI)
Tourism ministry might not put up Taj Mahal for 'adoption' soon: Report
The tourism ministry is not actively seeking bids to put up Taj Mahal for adoption under its "Adopt a Heritage" programme, according to a report in The Economic Times.
India's most famous monument is not on the immediate adoption list due to the number of issues associated with the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the report said.
India's oil imports from Iran will be affected from end-August as the State Bank of India has informed India's refiners it will not handle oil deal payments from November, the finance head of Indian Oil Corp said on Friday.
The Indian state-controlled bank's decision comes after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran on May 8 and said he would reimpose sanctions within 180 days. (Reuters)