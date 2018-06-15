News LIVE: Dollar and stocks drop as Donald Trump hits China with tariffs

Dollar and stocks drop as Trump hits China with tariffs

The dollar slipped against its global peers today as the US slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, reviving the markets' fears of a trade war, dealers said.

The greenback's weakness gave the euro some breathing space after a slump in the currency sparked by the European Central Bank's promise that interest rates will remain low for at least another year.

Trump today announced tariffs of 25 percent targeting USD 50 billion (43 billion euros) in Chinese imports from "industrially significant" technologies, making good on a pledge to punish the alleged theft of American intellectual property. He also warned of "additional tariffs" should China retaliate.

The move also triggered profit-taking in European stock markets, a day after they benefited handsomely from the ECB's accommodating policy stance. Wall Street was also weaker at the opening bell. (PTI)