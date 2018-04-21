App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Apr 21, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on his return to India after a three-nation tour, in New Delhi. (PTI)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on his return to India after a three-nation tour, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary during 'Rashtra Manch' meeting at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. (PTI)
2/10

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary during 'Rashtra Manch' meeting at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. (PTI)
Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. (AP/PTI)
3/10

Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. (AP/PTI)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea said it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site ahead of a new round of negotiations with South Korea and the United States. (AP/PTI)
4/10

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea said it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site ahead of a new round of negotiations with South Korea and the United States. (AP/PTI)
Fog drifts across skyscrapers on the waterfront in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. A weather system brought clouds and rain to parts of China. (AP/PTI)
5/10

Fog drifts across skyscrapers on the waterfront in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. A weather system brought clouds and rain to parts of China. (AP/PTI)
Participants perform a Korean martial art Taekwondo during a rehearsal event at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The event is organized by South Korean lawmakers and attempt for the Guinness World Record. (AP/PTI)
6/10

Participants perform a Korean martial art Taekwondo during a rehearsal event at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The event is organized by South Korean lawmakers and attempt for the Guinness World Record. (AP/PTI)
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands. (REUTERS)
7/10

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands. (REUTERS)
Workers wash a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin on the eve of his 148th birth anniversary in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (REUTERS)
8/10

Workers wash a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin on the eve of his 148th birth anniversary in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (REUTERS)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London. (REUTERS)
9/10

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London. (REUTERS)
A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. (REUTERS)
10/10

A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. (REUTERS)

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.