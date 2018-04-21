News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on his return to India after a three-nation tour, in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/10 Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary during 'Rashtra Manch' meeting at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. (PTI) 3/10 Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. (AP/PTI) 4/10 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea said it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site ahead of a new round of negotiations with South Korea and the United States. (AP/PTI) 5/10 Fog drifts across skyscrapers on the waterfront in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. A weather system brought clouds and rain to parts of China. (AP/PTI) 6/10 Participants perform a Korean martial art Taekwondo during a rehearsal event at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. The event is organized by South Korean lawmakers and attempt for the Guinness World Record. (AP/PTI) 7/10 Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands. (REUTERS) 8/10 Workers wash a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin on the eve of his 148th birth anniversary in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (REUTERS) 9/10 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London. (REUTERS) 10/10 A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. (REUTERS)