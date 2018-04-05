News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Forza Italia party leader Silvio Berlusconi arrives to speaks with media during the second day of consultations with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy. (REUTERS) 2/10 India's Patra Rakesh competes on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics competition at Coomera Indoor Stadium during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday. (AP/PTI) 3/10 India's Mouma Das plays a return to Chloe Thomas of Wales during their women's team match the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast, Australia. (AP/PTI) 4/10 Gold medalist Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom poses for a photo during the medal ceremony of women's 48kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. (PTI) 5/10 President Ran Nath Kovind (R) receives a memento from Vasvi Bharat Ram, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation, during the 34th annual session of the organisation, in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/10 DMK members during a 'rail roko' demonstration during a protest against Central Government over the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) water issue, in Coimbatore. (PTI) 7/10 Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in the Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur. (PTIBollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in the Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur. (PTI 8/10 Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. (REUTERS) 9/10 The Trebevic cable car is seen above the city of Sarajevo during a test drive following the restoration of the line after 26 years, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (REUTERS) 10/10 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen as he meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)