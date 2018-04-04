App
Apr 04, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Artists perform during the opening ceremony the Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia (REUTERS)
1/9

Artists perform during the opening ceremony the Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia (REUTERS)
Pusarla Venkata of India carries the national flag during the opening ceremony at the Opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia .(REUTERS)
2/9

Pusarla Venkata of India carries the national flag during the opening ceremony at the Opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia .(REUTERS)
Security personnel carry out search in Kedu forest after five hardcore Maoists were gunned down by CRPF forces in an encounter, in Latehar district of Jharkhand. (PTI)
3/9

Security personnel carry out search in Kedu forest after five hardcore Maoists were gunned down by CRPF forces in an encounter, in Latehar district of Jharkhand. (PTI)
Spiritual leader Namdeo Das Tyagi, populary known as 'Computer Baba', who is among five seers been given Minister of State status by the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal (PTI)
4/9

Spiritual leader Namdeo Das Tyagi, populary known as 'Computer Baba', who is among five seers been given Minister of State status by the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal (PTI)
Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani holds a poster demanding justice for deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh during a protest, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
5/9

Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani holds a poster demanding justice for deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh during a protest, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting at Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/9

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting at Andhra Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
Christian hip hop artist and rapper Julian " J.Kwest " DeShazier speaks to anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination on the National Mall in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS)
7/9

Christian hip hop artist and rapper Julian “ J.Kwest ” DeShazier speaks to anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination on the National Mall in Washington, U.S. (REUTERS)
A member of Italian elite military unit Cuirassiers' Regiment, who are honor guards for the Italian president, is seen during the first day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy. (REUTERS)
8/9

A member of Italian elite military unit Cuirassiers' Regiment, who are honor guards for the Italian president, is seen during the first day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy. (REUTERS)
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan chooses not to take the bridge to the 13th green during the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. (REUTERS)
9/9

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan chooses not to take the bridge to the 13th green during the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. (REUTERS)

