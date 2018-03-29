News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Pope Francis leaves after the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday during which sacred oils were blessed at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (REUTERS) 2/10 A general view during the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday during which sacred oils are blessed at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (REUTERS) 3/10 Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing thousands of vehicles around the United States. (REUTERS) 4/10 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil. (REUTERS) 5/10 Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press briefing on cabinet decisions, in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/10 Indian shuttler and programme Ambassador, Saina Nehwal presents an award to the finalists at the 8th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards 2018 in Gurugram on late Wednesday. (PTI) 7/10 Pakistan's first transgender newscaster Marvia Malik poses for a photo in a control room of a local television channel in Lahore, Pakistan. Malik has made history in Pakistan by becoming the first transgender newscaster in a conservative Muslim country where her community is taunted in public, ostracized by family and targeted in violent attacks. (AP/PTI) 8/10 Bolivian soldiers re-enact the battle of "Canchas Blancas," which took place during the Pacific War that Bolivia lost to Chile in 1879, and in effect lost its access to the sea, in Canchas Blancas, Bolivia, the sight of the actual battle. Bolivia is currently waging a legal battle at The Hague's International Court of Justice to recuperate the lost Pacific coastal lands from Chile. (AP/PTI) 9/10 South Korean delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, second from left, and North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, second from right, attend a meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom, North Korea. High-level officials from North and South Korea began talks at a border village Thursday to prepare for an April summit between their leaders amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear program. (AP/PTI) 10/10 A woman waves a Palestinian flag ahead of a protest in a tent city along Israel border with Gaza, demanding to return to their home land, east of Gaza City. (REUTERS)