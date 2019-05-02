App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DGP, IG, SP Gadchiroli, Collector Gadchiroli, and anti-Naxal operation officials reach Gadchiroli Naxal attack site on May 2, where 15 security personnel and 1 driver lost their lives on May 1. (Image: ANI)
1/9

DGP, IG, SP Gadchiroli, Collector Gadchiroli, and anti-Naxal operation officials reach Gadchiroli Naxal attack site on May 2, where 15 security personnel and 1 driver lost their lives on May 1. (Image: ANI)
Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

Boys who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, enjoy a ride at Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Activists of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front shout slogans against Pakistan as they celebrate the success for the declaration of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in Jammu on May 1. (Image: ANI)
3/9

Activists of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front shout slogans against Pakistan as they celebrate the success for the declaration of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in Jammu on May 1. (Image: ANI)
Downtown Davenport, Iowa, is seen from the air as flood waters continue flow on May 1. A flood wall broke on April 30 sending water to near record levels with little to no warning. (Image: AP/PTI)
4/9

Downtown Davenport, Iowa, is seen from the air as flood waters continue flow on May 1. A flood wall broke on April 30 sending water to near record levels with little to no warning. (Image: AP/PTI)
Women players in action during a hockey match between Government Women's College Srinagar and Baramulla Women's Degree College at Women's College Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on May 1. (Image: ANI)
5/9

Women players in action during a hockey match between Government Women's College Srinagar and Baramulla Women's Degree College at Women's College Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on May 1. (Image: ANI)
Opposition leader Juan Guaido shows gratitude to supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido called for Venezuelans to fill streets around the country on May 1 to demand President Nicolas Maduro's ouster. Maduro also called for his supporters to rally. (Image: AP/PTI)
6/9

Opposition leader Juan Guaido shows gratitude to supporters during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Guaido called for Venezuelans to fill streets around the country on May 1 to demand President Nicolas Maduro's ouster. Maduro also called for his supporters to rally. (Image: AP/PTI)
A woman takes a pack of goods from a seller as she shops at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

A woman takes a pack of goods from a seller as she shops at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Clouds covers the sky over the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Cyclone Fani is expected to impact parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
8/9

Clouds covers the sky over the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Cyclone Fani is expected to impact parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. (Image: ANI)
Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift perform to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, US. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Brendan Urie and Taylor Swift perform to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas, US. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 2, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Politics #Slideshow #World News

