News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters). 2/8 Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces gather around an armoured personnel carrier at Khallat Farjan area in Tripoli, Libya. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 BJP supporters attend an election campaign rally being addressed by PM Narendra Modi in Patan, Gujarat. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Pope Francis holds the Bible as he leads the Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Russia navy's guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrives at Qingdao Port for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), in Qingdao, China. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena hold ballots as they visit a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Members of Transparency International Bangladesh organise a human chain to demand justice for an 18-year-old woman who was killed after she was set on fire for refusing to drop a sexual harassment case against her Islamic school teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 People wait to cast their votes during the second day of the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 21, 2019 04:25 pm