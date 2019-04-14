App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice nuns to receive food from people during the Songkran Festival at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice nuns to receive food from people during the Songkran Festival at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive to pay tributes to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
2/9

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive to pay tributes to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
An artisan crafts a lamp, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
3/9

An artisan crafts a lamp, in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) poses for a photograph with Gurmukh Singh (center) after marching in the Vaisakhi parade, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Image: AP/PTI)
4/9

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) poses for a photograph with Gurmukh Singh (center) after marching in the Vaisakhi parade, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Image: AP/PTI)
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Formula 1 (F1) Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Hamilton and Bottas finished number one and two, respectively, in what was the 1,000th F1 World Championship race. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Formula 1 (F1) Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Hamilton and Bottas finished number one and two, respectively, in what was the 1,000th F1 World Championship race. (Image: Reuters)
General view of the Paris Marathon in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

General view of the Paris Marathon in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
Former President Bill Clinton (left) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sit with moderator Nnamdi Asomugha at The Met in Philadelphia, US, as the Clintons continue their North American speaking tour. The Clintons shared stories and anecdotes from their careers in public service and discussed topical issues. (Image: AP/PTI)
7/9

Former President Bill Clinton (left) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sit with moderator Nnamdi Asomugha at The Met in Philadelphia, US, as the Clintons continue their North American speaking tour. The Clintons shared stories and anecdotes from their careers in public service and discussed topical issues. (Image: AP/PTI)
Militia members take part in a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a coup attempt and National Militia Day in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: ANI/Reuters)
8/9

Militia members take part in a ceremony to mark the 17th anniversary of the return to power of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after a coup attempt and National Militia Day in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: ANI/Reuters)
Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan, makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, US. Founded by the late billionaire Paul Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the market for air-launching small satellites. (Image: AP/PTI)
9/9

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world's longest wingspan, makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, US. Founded by the late billionaire Paul Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the market for air-launching small satellites. (Image: AP/PTI)
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

