News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) checks documents of a wife of Islamic State fighter at a clinic at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 PM Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in support of the BJP candidates, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. (Image: PTI) 3/9 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh along with other leaders wave at the supporters during their joint election campaign rally at Deoband in Saharanpur. (Image: PTI) 4/9 A BSF soldier stands guard near the national highway on the outskirts of Jammu. The government has banned civilian movement on strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for smooth and safe passage of security forces convoys. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Villagers race their ox-carts ahead of Khmer New Year in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting , in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Runners cross the river Danube over the Reichsbruecke bridge after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 An aerial view of a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 RSS volunteers take part in a 'path sanchalan' on the occasion of Hindu New Year day, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI) First Published on Apr 7, 2019 04:28 pm