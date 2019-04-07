App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) checks documents of a wife of Islamic State fighter at a clinic at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) checks documents of a wife of Islamic State fighter at a clinic at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria. (Image: Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in support of the BJP candidates, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. (Image: PTI)
2/9

PM Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in support of the BJP candidates, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. (Image: PTI)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh along with other leaders wave at the supporters during their joint election campaign rally at Deoband in Saharanpur. (Image: PTI)
3/9

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh along with other leaders wave at the supporters during their joint election campaign rally at Deoband in Saharanpur. (Image: PTI)
A BSF soldier stands guard near the national highway on the outskirts of Jammu. The government has banned civilian movement on strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for smooth and safe passage of security forces convoys. (Image: PTI)
4/9

A BSF soldier stands guard near the national highway on the outskirts of Jammu. The government has banned civilian movement on strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for smooth and safe passage of security forces convoys. (Image: PTI)
Villagers race their ox-carts ahead of Khmer New Year in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Villagers race their ox-carts ahead of Khmer New Year in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting , in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shakes hands with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting , in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
Runners cross the river Danube over the Reichsbruecke bridge after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Runners cross the river Danube over the Reichsbruecke bridge after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial view of a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

An aerial view of a campaign rally of Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
RSS volunteers take part in a 'path sanchalan' on the occasion of Hindu New Year day, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI)
9/9

RSS volunteers take part in a 'path sanchalan' on the occasion of Hindu New Year day, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi ov ...

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Cou ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders ...

Virtuosity: Milind Deora Exclusive On Congress’ Mumbai Plan

Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar ...

French President Emmnuel Macron to Declare April 7 as Commemoration Da ...

Turkey Slams Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on West Bank ...

Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out At BJP For Polarisation Of Society

With Nyay, Rahul Gandhi Hoping to Rebuild Congress’s ‘Pro-poor' Im ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada stars in DC innings as R ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.