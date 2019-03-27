News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Brexit campaigner and Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the latest European Summit on Brexit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Passersby watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, on a screen outside Bombay Stock exchange, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Image: PTI) 3/8 Congress President Rahul Gandhi greets Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar as she joins Congress Party, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Lokpal Chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose pose for a photograph with newly-appointed members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Image: PTI) 5/8 Hindu devotees perform rituals on the occasion of 'Sheetala Saptami' festival, in Ajmer, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Image: PTI) 6/8 Children play outside a church building which got damaged by Cyclone Idai in a neighbourhood in Beira, Mozambique,Wednesday, March, 27, 2019.The United Nations is making an emmergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months to help Mozambique start recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idau . (Image: AP) 7/8 Pheu Thai Party candidate for prime minister Sudarat Keyuraphan, second left speaks with Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, second right as Pheu Thai party Secretary General Phumtam Wechayachai, left and Pheu Thai Party leader Virot Pao-In, right are seated during signing of an agreement to work as a collation in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Seven political parties led by the flagship party loyal to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra have come together in a coalition to try to form Thailand's next government, even though the results of Sunday's general election will be formally announced only on May 9. (Image: AP) 8/8 The Houses of Parliament, left, with Big Ben's clock tower, centre, that is covered in scaffolding for renovations, are seen through the hole of a binoculars stand in London, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May's government says Parliament's decision to take control of the stalled process of leaving the European Union underscores the need for lawmakers to approve her twice-defeated Brexit deal. (Photo: AP) First Published on Mar 27, 2019 05:42 pm