News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference after a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 3/8 India's Mithali Raj plays a shot during the 2nd T20 International cricket match against England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Police personnel inspect the site after a powerful explosion at a bus stand, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI) 6/8 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls on the Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Image: VP House /PTI Photo) 7/8 Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich and members of his party arrive at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Mahathir Bin Mohamad march together during the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:38 pm