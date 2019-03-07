App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike at an under-construction seaport in the southern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters)
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference after a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
2/8

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference after a cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
India's Mithali Raj plays a shot during the 2nd T20 International cricket match against England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI)
3/8

India's Mithali Raj plays a shot during the 2nd T20 International cricket match against England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI)
Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Rohingya refugee children play on a swing at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
Police personnel inspect the site after a powerful explosion at a bus stand, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
5/8

Police personnel inspect the site after a powerful explosion at a bus stand, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls on the Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Image: VP House /PTI Photo)
6/8

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls on the Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Image: VP House /PTI Photo)
Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich and members of his party arrive at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich and members of his party arrive at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Mahathir Bin Mohamad march together during the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Mahathir Bin Mohamad march together during the welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian leader at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

