you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Britain's Prince Harry speaks during the WE Day UK event at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, Britain. (Reuters)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojna, in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Union Minister for Statistics & Programme Implementation and Chemicals & Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda is also seen. (PTI)
2/10

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
3/10

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi shakes hands with former diplomat Meera Shankar during a meeting with the Ambassadors /High Commissioners of G-20 and neighbouring countries, in New Delhi. (PTI)
4/10

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi carries a 'chadar' to offer at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of the prime minister, in Ajmer. (PTI)
5/10

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Kenya Monica K Juma before a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/10

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Deve Gowda at the latter's residence in New Delhi. (PTI)
7/10

DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, launches the new Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone, at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
8/10

A member of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) watches over people who were evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants, outside Baghouz, Syria. Hundreds of people over the past two days streamed out of Baghouz, the last village held by the Islamic State group, under stepped-up assault the past four days by US-backed forces. (AP/PTI)
9/10

Hundreds of students gather to protest the decision of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run for a fifth term, in Algiers. The general who leads Algeria's army responded to protests against the country's longtime president, darkly evoking the years of bloodshed before the current government took power and the fight against terrorism to portray the demonstrations as dangerous. (AP/PTI)
10/10

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #News in Pics #Politics #Slideshow #world

