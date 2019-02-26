App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/9

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu during a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Civil Aviation. (Image: PTI)
2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #Kashmir #News in Pics #PM Modi #Slideshow

