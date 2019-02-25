App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Director Peter Farrelly speaks on stage after "Green Book" won the Best Picture award at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
Jammu and Kashmir police officers carry the coffin of their colleague Aman Thakur during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. Thakur was killed in a gunfight in Turigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. (Image: AP)
Vietnamese soldiers stand guard at the entrance to Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Lang Son province, Vietnam. (Image: AP)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and others during the Group of Ministers (GoM) Power meets, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Indian player Shikha Pandey celebrates the dismissal of England's Katherine Brunt during the 2nd One Day International (ODI) cricket match, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equitation Sports in Rabat, Morocco. (Image: Reuters)
People arrive to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 03:19 pm

