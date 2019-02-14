Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pedestrians carry umbrellas during rain on a cold morning, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
1/10

An ethnic Miao woman poses with ethnic Miao men dressed as "Manghao" during an event to celebrate the Manghao Festival at Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.(Image: Reuters)
2/10

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) CPI (ML) legislators stage a protest during the Budget Session of the state Assembly, in Patna. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shakes hands with World Bank India head Junaid Kamal Ahmad, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
4/10

A pro-Brexit demonstrator protests outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Policemen prepare to destroy seized cannabis at a dumping site on the outskirt of Agartala. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

People shop flowers ahead of the Valentine's Day at a wholesale flower market in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the All India Congress Seva Dal meet, in Ajmer. (Image: PTI)
8/10

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) attends with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) during a meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

The body of an anti-government protester lies in the street outside the presidential palace, where his body was placed as a form of protest against the president, and where national police responded with tear gas during protests demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince. (Image: AP)
10/10

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

