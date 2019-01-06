App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/9

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) celebrates with most of the House Democratic women after a group photograph was taken of them all on the second day of the new (116th) Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

A police officer wields his stick against the members of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, outside a police station during a protest in Kochi, India. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

People gather to commemorate victims of a recent explosion in an apartment block in Magnitogorsk, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

Fallen electricity poles are seen along a road as tropical storm Pabuk approaches the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

An Afghan man pours water to extinguish a fire at a commercial market in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

House Speaker-delegate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raises the gavel after being elected as House Speaker as the US House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

A couple walk between snowmen on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

A laundry man removes chair covers from a rope after a wash and dry at a Dhobi Ghat (washing place) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

A member of a theater company performs 'Rito Inaugural' during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival's kick off in Santiago, Chile. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

