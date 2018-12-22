News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 People block a road during protest against the anti-encroachment drive launched on a massive scale by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in Nikki Tawi area, in Jammu. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Security personnel stand guard outside an army camp where bodies of six militants of Ansar-ul-Ghazwat- ul- Hind, killed in an encounter with army, are kept for identification at Trall, in Pulwama. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the 31st meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 4/10 GMC workers demolish Lal Singh Mansion which was marked 'unsafe' by officials as it posed threat to life and property, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walk after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Somali security officers take position after a second explosion near the president's residence in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Passengers use an escalator in Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain. Full operations resumed on Saturday after British police arrested two people in connection with "criminal use of drones". (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Pope Francis visits his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Tribal women participate in a candle light vigil to mark Tring Festival, in Agartala.(Image: PTI) 10/10 Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with Thai monks arrives at Wat Pa Buddhagaya Vanaram Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Saturday. (Image: PTI) First Published on Dec 22, 2018 05:31 pm