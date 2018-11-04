News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, ahead of midterm elections, at Pensacola International Airport in Florida, US. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa during a meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Image: PTI) 4/7 A woman casts a net to catch fish on a dock at a fishermen's market in Valparaiso. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 A woman wears anti-pollution mask during her morning walk at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/7 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team attends a test flight ahead of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 4, 2018 02:01 pm