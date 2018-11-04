App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, ahead of midterm elections, at Pensacola International Airport in Florida, US. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

Supporters listen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, ahead of midterm elections, at Pensacola International Airport in Florida, US. (Image: Reuters)
'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

'Wang Yeh's Boat', a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa during a meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Image: PTI)
3/7

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa during a meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Image: PTI)
A woman casts a net to catch fish on a dock at a fishermen's market in Valparaiso. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

A woman casts a net to catch fish on a dock at a fishermen's market in Valparaiso. (Image: Reuters)
An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official carries debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears anti-pollution mask during her morning walk at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
6/7

A woman wears anti-pollution mask during her morning walk at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team attends a test flight ahead of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF)'s Bayi Aerobatic Team attends a test flight ahead of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.