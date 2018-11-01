News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold signs as they chant slogans after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. The writing on the yellow banner reads in Urdu, "the verdict of releasing Asia should be declared null and void"; the placards read: "Ready to sacrifice our life for Mohammad". (Reuters)