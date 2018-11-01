App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Investigators examine parts of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Divers recovered the flight data recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed early Monday on the seafloor, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all people on board. (AP/PTI)
1/10

Investigators examine parts of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Divers recovered the flight data recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed early Monday on the seafloor, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all people on board. (AP/PTI)
Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold signs as they chant slogans after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. The writing on the yellow banner reads in Urdu, "the verdict of releasing Asia should be declared null and void"; the placards read: "Ready to sacrifice our life for Mohammad". (Reuters)
2/10

Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold signs as they chant slogans after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. The writing on the yellow banner reads in Urdu, "the verdict of releasing Asia should be declared null and void"; the placards read: "Ready to sacrifice our life for Mohammad". (Reuters)
World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari being welcomed by his parents on his arrival at NSCBI Airport in, Kolkata. (PTI)
3/10

World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari being welcomed by his parents on his arrival at NSCBI Airport in, Kolkata. (PTI)
General view as Croatia's Marin Cilic is introduced before his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. (Reuters)
4/10

General view as Croatia's Marin Cilic is introduced before his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. (Reuters)
Family members of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)
5/10

Family members of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)
BJP senior leader Vijay Goel and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of air pollution, at Jantar-Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/10

BJP senior leader Vijay Goel and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of air pollution, at Jantar-Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)
South Korean Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kim Myeongsu, center, sits with other justices upon their arrival at the Supreme Court in Seoul. South Korea's top court has ruled that people can legally reject mandatory military service on conscientious or religious grounds and must not be punished. (AP/PTI)
7/10

South Korean Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kim Myeongsu, center, sits with other justices upon their arrival at the Supreme Court in Seoul. South Korea's top court has ruled that people can legally reject mandatory military service on conscientious or religious grounds and must not be punished. (AP/PTI)
A student displays a message painted on her hands to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects of air pollution during 'Diwali', festival, in Jammu. (PTI)
8/10

A student displays a message painted on her hands to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects of air pollution during 'Diwali', festival, in Jammu. (PTI)
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gives batting tips to young cricketers under Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, in Mumbai. (PTI)
9/10

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gives batting tips to young cricketers under Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the 63rd Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration, in Bengaluru. Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 of every year as all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the Karnataka state on this day in 1956. (PTI)
10/10

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the 63rd Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration, in Bengaluru. Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 of every year as all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the Karnataka state on this day in 1956. (PTI)
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Politics #Slideshow #world

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.