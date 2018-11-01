News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Investigators examine parts of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Divers recovered the flight data recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed early Monday on the seafloor, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all people on board. (AP/PTI) 2/10 Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold signs as they chant slogans after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan. The writing on the yellow banner reads in Urdu, "the verdict of releasing Asia should be declared null and void"; the placards read: "Ready to sacrifice our life for Mohammad". (Reuters) 3/10 World Billiards Champion Sourav Kothari being welcomed by his parents on his arrival at NSCBI Airport in, Kolkata. (PTI) 4/10 General view as Croatia's Marin Cilic is introduced before his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. (Reuters) 5/10 Family members of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/10 BJP senior leader Vijay Goel and former Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of air pollution, at Jantar-Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI) 7/10 South Korean Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Kim Myeongsu, center, sits with other justices upon their arrival at the Supreme Court in Seoul. South Korea's top court has ruled that people can legally reject mandatory military service on conscientious or religious grounds and must not be punished. (AP/PTI) 8/10 A student displays a message painted on her hands to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects of air pollution during 'Diwali', festival, in Jammu. (PTI) 9/10 Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gives batting tips to young cricketers under Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, in Mumbai. (PTI) 10/10 Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the 63rd Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration, in Bengaluru. Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 of every year as all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the Karnataka state on this day in 1956. (PTI) First Published on Nov 1, 2018 05:17 pm