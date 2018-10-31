News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Britain's Prince Harry receives a traditional Maori hongi greeting at a formal powhiri welcoming ceremony in Te Papaiouru, Rotorua, New Zealand. (Image: REUTERS) 2/10 People clean up debris of yachts and boats which were washed ashore, a day after a storm, in Rapallo, northern Italy.(Image: AP/PTI) 3/10 A protester is detained by police during a march against the commemoration of the discovery of the Americas, organized by indigenous groups demanding autonomy and the recovery of ancestral land, in Santiago, Chile (Image: AP/PTI) 4/10 Nigeria's Victory George competes in the Women's Long Jump stage 2 at the Athletics Field in Youth Olympic Park at the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina (Image: AP) 5/10 Chrysanthemum plants are seen on the eve of All Saints Day in Paris, France. (Image: REUTERS) 6/10 Supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan Islamist political party block the Faizabad junction to protest after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS) 7/10 A gust of wind lifts Pope Francis' mantle near the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (Image: REUTERS) 8/10 Rescue team members examine wreckage from Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Military aircraft make a pass during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, above Trondheim, Norway. (Image: REUTERS) 10/10 Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway October 30, 2018. (Image: REUTERS) First Published on Oct 31, 2018 06:06 pm