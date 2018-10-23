News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Devotees pay obeisance Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. Kerala has been witnessing massive protests by Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple since the government decided to implement the apex court order. (Image: PTI) 2/8 Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Members of the Samaritan community take part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Sukkot, or Feast of Tabernacles, atop Mount Gerizim near Nablus in the West Bank. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Antarrashtria Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia during a rally near the 'samadhi' of Ram Chandra Paramhans, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 5/8 Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth edition of the NITI Lecture Series, on the theme for this year is “AI for ALL: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Inclusive Growth”, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/8 A view of deserted Ganeshguri flyover during 12-hour Assam Bandh, in Guwahati, Assam. 46 organisations have called the bandh to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the winter session of Parliament. (Image: PTI) 8/8 People walk along the Malecon as Hurricane Willa approaches the Pacific beach resort of Mazatlan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:28 pm