Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Relatives of victims of train accident raise anti-government slogans at a railway crossing near the accident site in Amritsar. (PTI)
A disabled Palestinian is helped as he uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. (Reuters)
An idol of Goddess Kali being lifted by crane for immersion in the Upper Lake on the last day of Navratri festival, in Bhopal. (PTI)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex ride out to board a friend's boat to watch the sailing event of the Invictus Games at Farm Cove in Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution takes part in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A demonstration by various awareness groups during the Delhi Half Marathon 2018, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI)
An Afghan police officer keeps watch at a checkpoint during the parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Troops fight during the reconstruction of the Battle of the Nations at the 205th anniversary near Leipzig, Germany. The Battle of Leipzig or Battle of the Nations, on 16Äì19 October 1813, was fought by the coalition armies of Russia, Prussia, Austria and Sweden against the French army of Napoleon. The battle decided that Napoleon had to retreat to France, the beginning of his downfall. (AP/PTI)
A widow of martyred police personnel pays tributes at the police memorial in a parade during Police Commemoration Day, in Bhopal. (PTI)
A crew member walks the fly deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's largest warship, during a visit near the Lower New York Bay. (AP/PTI)
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 05:22 pm

