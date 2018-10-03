News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 President Ram Nath Kovind (C) flanked by newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi (2nd R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), after the oath taking ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Also seen are Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) and former CJI Justice Dipak Misra (R). (Image: PTI) 2/8 Indonesian President Joko Widodo oversees rescue efforts near the ruins of Roa-Roa Hotel after an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the German Unification Day celebrations at the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Firefighters douse a blaze that broke out at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital building in Kolkata, India. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa addresses the media ahead of Air Force Day, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/8 Pope Francis arrives to lead a synodal meeting on the role of young people in the Church, at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Pet owners at the World Animal Day celebrations at Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Gerard Collomb, outgoing French Interior Minister, shakes hands with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, appointed interim Interior Minister, during a handover ceremony in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:54 pm