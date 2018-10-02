App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) introduces Indian spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, (right), to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the closing function of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A ship is seen stranded on the shore after an earthquake and tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed as a beach scene during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi during a Gandhi Jayanti function, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Image: PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the 69th TB Seal Campaign of The Tuberculosis Association of India (TAI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the 69th TB Seal Campaign of The Tuberculosis Association of India (TAI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Members of British Army (R) and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) meet as they get into JGSDF's CH-47J Chinook helicopter during their first joint exercise at the JGSDF Camp Fuji in Oyama town, Japan. (Image: Reuters)
The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 Arthur Ashkin of the United States, Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada are announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. (Image: Reuters)
Police try to stop farmers during a protest demanding better price for their produce on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Labourers install a giant statue depicting "Mother India" at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Image: Reuters)
