News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Flowers, beers and cards continue to flow on Christianshavns Torv in honor of the Danes' national singer Kim Larsen, 72, who died on September 30, 2018, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Reuters) 2/11 An Indonesian soldier carries an elderly woman evacuated after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu at Hasanuddin Airport in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Reuters) 3/11 President Ram Nath Kovind looks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the First Lady Savita Kovind shakes hands with Uzbekistan President's wife, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. (PTI) 4/11 Pro independence demonstrators wave "esteladas" or independence flags, as they sing in a field overlooking the Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, about 50 kilometres away from Barcelona, Spain. Hundreds of Catalonia residents gathered near the Lledoners prison, where most prominent jailed separatists are awaiting trial, to mark nearly one-year since an unauthorized independence referendum was held in this region of Spain last year. (AP/PTI) 5/11 Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel with his wife Jeniffer Graham making chapatis for 'langar' at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), in Amritsar. (PTI) 6/11 Aymara priests burn sweets as offerings in honor of mother earth, known as the "Pachamama," the day before the International Court of Justice in The Hague rules on Bolivia's demand for Chile to enter into talks regarding granting the landlocked country access to the Pacific Ocean, outside the Basilica of San Francisco in La Paz, Bolivia. The country lost its only seacoast to neighboring Chile during a war from 1879 to 1883 and the nation has demanded ocean access for generations. (AP/PTI) 7/11 Newly-crowned Miss Lebanon Maya Reaidy fixes her crown after winning the title in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP/PTI) 8/11 Ryan Blaney (12) drives past the wrecked cars of Jimmie Johnson (48) and Martin Truex Jr (78) to win the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. (AP/PTI) 9/11 South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, puts war medals on the remains of 64 South Korean soldiers killed in North Korea during the Korean War, which arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, from Hawaii. They were earlier found in North Korea during a joint 1996-2005 excavation project between the United States and North Korea before forensic identification tests in Hawaii confirmed they belong to South Korean war dead, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry. The sign reads " We will remember you in the name of the Republic of Korea." (AP/PTI) 10/11 A large, inflatable doll of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, with the National Social Liberal Party, stands during a rally along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil will hold general elections on October 7. (AP/PTI) 11/11 People carry a giant gay pride flag during the annual Gay Pride Parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One week before Brazil's presidential elections, organizers coined the theme of the parade "Vote in ideas and not in people," aiming to encourage people to vote for candidates who support gay and human rights. (AP/PTI) First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:07 pm