News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, front right, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, front left, and an honor guard carry the coffin of the late President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi, Vietnam. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hanoi on Thursday to pay their last respects to the late president. Quang died on Sept. 21 at age 61. (AP/PTI)