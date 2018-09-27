News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, front right, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, front left, and an honor guard carry the coffin of the late President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi, Vietnam. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hanoi on Thursday to pay their last respects to the late president. Quang died on Sept. 21 at age 61. (AP/PTI) 2/10 A Filipino port worker looks as the Japanese Ship Akebono (DD-108), a Murasame-class destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, prepares to dock at Manila's south harbor, Philippines. The JS Akebono is in the country for a three-day goodwill visit. (AP/PTI) 3/10 Russian lawmakers attend a session during a vote for the pension reform bill at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia. (Reuters) 4/10 Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are seen through Turkish flags as they await Erdogan's arrival in Berlin near the Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters) 5/10 Supporters of former English Defence League leader Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, or 'Tommy Robinson', who was jailed for contempt of court in May and later released, wait for him to arrive at the Old Bailey to attend a court hearing, in London, Britain. (Reuters) 6/10 Lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law, in New Delhi. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Misra and consisting of justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra gave a concurring verdict to declare adultery as unconstitutional. (PTI) 7/10 Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel pays floral tribute to Vithal Bhai Jhaver Bhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 111th birth Anniversary, in New Delhi. (PTI) 8/10 Protesters hurl stones on a police vehicle during a protest after a funeral procession of Mohammad Salim Malik, who was killed in a firing incident during a search operation, at Noorbagh, Srinagar. (PTI) 9/10 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, meets with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters. (AP/PTI) 10/10 Palestinian protesters take a cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the entrance of Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip. (AP/PTI) First Published on Sep 27, 2018 05:00 pm