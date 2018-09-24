News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Hindu devotees perform 'Tarpan', a ritual to pay obeisance to one's forefather during 'Pitra Paksha', on the banks of Upper Lake in Bhopal. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Supporters of Maldivian joint-opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih celebrate on a street at the end of the presidential election day in Male, Maldives. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 A man carries a child on his back as he walks in rain, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 4/10 A woman walks on a flooded street in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Commuters lean out of an overcrowded local train on the day of Railway Recruitment Board Examination (RRB), in Patna, Bihar. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Pope Francis attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Greenfield Airport at Pakyong, in Gangtok, Sikkim. (Image: PTI) 8/10 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shakes hands with Bolivia's President Evo Morales as they meet in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 A United States Marines V-22 Osprey helicopter carrying members of the press following President Donald Trump is seen as Trump travelled from New Jersey to Manhattan in New York, US. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Members of the crowds cheer and take photographs as 'Turkish Stars', F-5 fighter airplanes, the aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force, fly in formation over Istanbul's new airport, during the Teknofest aviation, space and technology fair in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: AP/PTI) First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:06 pm