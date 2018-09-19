App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Palestinians stand in front of the Erez crossing to Israel between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, during a protest. Gaza's Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire at a protest near a crossing point between the enclave and Israel. (AP/PTI)
St Bernard dog sleeps as Pope Francis leads the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (REUTERS)
Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS)
A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS)
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs the press after the Cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A duck flutters its wings at Jurpukhuri pond in Guwahati. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Hindustani Awami Morcha activists stage a protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in Patna. (PTI)
India's Jemimah Rodrigues completes a run during the first Twenty20 women's cricket match against Sri Lanka in Katunayake, Sri Lanka. (PTI)
A man tries to get his dog out of a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C. in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP/PTI)
tags #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world #World News

