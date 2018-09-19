News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Palestinians stand in front of the Erez crossing to Israel between Gaza and Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, during a protest. Gaza's Health Ministry says two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire at a protest near a crossing point between the enclave and Israel. (AP/PTI) 2/10 St Bernard dog sleeps as Pope Francis leads the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (REUTERS) 3/10 Damaged windows of the One HarbourFront office tower are seen after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS) 4/10 A paramilitary police officer wearing a bomb suit takes part in a bomb disposal drill amid coloured smoke, in Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.(REUTERS) 5/10 Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs the press after the Cabinet meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/10 A duck flutters its wings at Jurpukhuri pond in Guwahati. (PTI) 7/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI) 8/10 Hindustani Awami Morcha activists stage a protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in Patna. (PTI) 9/10 India's Jemimah Rodrigues completes a run during the first Twenty20 women's cricket match against Sri Lanka in Katunayake, Sri Lanka. (PTI) 10/10 A man tries to get his dog out of a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C. in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP/PTI) First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:48 pm