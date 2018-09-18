App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Floodwaters inundate a church after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, in Conway, South Carolina (Image: AP/PTI)
1/10

Floodwaters inundate a church after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, in Conway, South Carolina (Image: AP/PTI)
A police officer arranges seized drugs before a news conference at Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

A police officer arranges seized drugs before a news conference at Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via Reuters)
3/10

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
4/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)
Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, in Los Angeles, US. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, in Los Angeles, US. (Image: Reuters)
A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
Leader of Opposition of Malta, Adrian Delia calls on the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, in Valletta, Malta. (Image: PIB Photo via PTI)
8/10

Leader of Opposition of Malta, Adrian Delia calls on the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, in Valletta, Malta. (Image: PIB Photo via PTI)
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. (Image: Reuters)
Students of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura, display placards during a silent protest, demanding the release of their colleague Mohammad Iqbal who was arrested by police in Jhajjar Kotli incident last week, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Students of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura, display placards during a silent protest, demanding the release of their colleague Mohammad Iqbal who was arrested by police in Jhajjar Kotli incident last week, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:07 pm

tags #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.