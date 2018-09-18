News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Floodwaters inundate a church after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, in Conway, South Carolina (Image: AP/PTI) 2/10 A police officer arranges seized drugs before a news conference at Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 South Korean President Moon Jae-in is greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during an official welcome ceremony at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via Reuters) 4/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 5/10 People walk through a damaged path after Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, in Los Angeles, US. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A chicken seller walks along the railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Leader of Opposition of Malta, Adrian Delia calls on the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, in Valletta, Malta. (Image: PIB Photo via PTI) 9/10 Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement in Herzliya, Israel. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Students of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura, display placards during a silent protest, demanding the release of their colleague Mohammad Iqbal who was arrested by police in Jhajjar Kotli incident last week, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI) First Published on Sep 18, 2018 02:07 pm