Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A view of a landslide that buried people, after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country, at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. (Reuters)
1/10

A view of a landslide that buried people, after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the country, at a mining camp in Itogon, Benguet, Philippines. (Reuters)
Protestors shout slogans during a protest against the rape of a nineteen-year-old girl, in Rewari in the northern state of Haryana, in New Delhi. The posters read "Mr Modi, a girl can only study if she survives" and "A country that does not respect women will not grow." (Reuters)
2/10

Protestors shout slogans during a protest against the rape of a nineteen-year-old girl, in Rewari in the northern state of Haryana, in New Delhi. The posters read "Mr Modi, a girl can only study if she survives" and "A country that does not respect women will not grow." (Reuters)
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2019 Budget Memorandum in The Hague, the Netherlands. (Reuters)
3/10

Members of the Dutch Royal Guard guide their horses through clouds of thick smoke and gunfire on the beach of Scheveningen, near The Hague to prepare for the presentation of the Dutch 2019 Budget Memorandum in The Hague, the Netherlands. (Reuters)
Children passing through rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, US. (Reuters)
4/10

Children passing through rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, US. (Reuters)
A 568 kg Ladoo on display during an event to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, in New Delhi. (PTI)
5/10

A 568 kg Ladoo on display during an event to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, in New Delhi. (PTI)
A volunteer pushes a cart of repacked rice for victims of Super Typhoon Mangkhut at the Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Relief Operations Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila, in Philippines. (Reuters)
6/10

A volunteer pushes a cart of repacked rice for victims of Super Typhoon Mangkhut at the Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Relief Operations Center in Pasay City, Metro Manila, in Philippines. (Reuters)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (C), Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (L) and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow, in Bhopal. (PTI)
7/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (C), Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (L) and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow, in Bhopal. (PTI)
Civil Defence official try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagri market on September 16, at Burrabazar in Kolkata. (PTI)
8/10

Civil Defence official try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagri market on September 16, at Burrabazar in Kolkata. (PTI)
Supporters of candidate Andrei Ischenko hold Soviet flags while walking along a street following the election for governor of Russia's Primorsky Region in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. (Reuters)
9/10

Supporters of candidate Andrei Ischenko hold Soviet flags while walking along a street following the election for governor of Russia's Primorsky Region in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. (Reuters)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (C) addresses the media as Mos for PMO Jitendra Singh (L) and DG BSF K K Sharma (R) look on, after the inauguration of first 'Smart Fence' pilot projects along International Border, in Jammu. (PTI)
10/10

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (C) addresses the media as Mos for PMO Jitendra Singh (L) and DG BSF K K Sharma (R) look on, after the inauguration of first 'Smart Fence' pilot projects along International Border, in Jammu. (PTI)
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 04:12 pm

