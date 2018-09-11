App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vice Chancellor of Presidency University Anuradha Lohia (L) confers Doctor of Science (honoris causa) on Bharat Ratna legendary scientist CNR Rao during the 6th annual convocation of the University, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with a senior police officer shows to media the three-tier golden tiffin box and a golden cup after their recovery, in Hyderabad. The historic priceless objects went missing from the Nizam Museum at Purani Haveli. (Image: PTI)
People move to safer places after water level of river Ganga rose creating a flood-like situation at Daraganj, in Allahabad. (Image: PTI)
Congress MLAs shout slogans inside the well of the assembly against the fuel price hike, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
german parliament (1)
Alianza Lima club soccer fans, left, fight with members of an evangelical church, yellow helmets at right, outside the soccer club's stadium in Lima, Peru. The two groups clashed outside the stadium over who has the right to use the area surrounding the sports venue, after the religious group arrived early in the morning and started removing the team's logos from the parking area. (Image: AP/PTI)
A man shapes a religious symbol for sale, in preparation for the Ashura procession, at a workshop in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: REUTERS)
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia (Image: REUTERS)
A South Korean army Apache helicopter fires missiles during a demonstration at a media event of 2018 Defense Expo Korea near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea. (Image: REUTERS)
French Republican Guards attend a ceremony before the arrival of Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. (Image: REUTERS)
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

