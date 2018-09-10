News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 People move to safer places after the water level of river Ganga rose creating a flood-like situation at Daraganj, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 2/8 Police officers secure the site of a knife attack in Paris. A several people were injured in a knife attack in central Paris but police said that terrorism was not suspected. (Image: AP/PTI) 3/8 (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the Bharat Bandh protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Children react after competing in a pedal car race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in United Kingdom. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson talks to the media the morning after the general election, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 A handicapped man is carried across the street amid police firing tear gas at protesters who are demanding to know how PetroCaribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday. (Image: AP/PTI) 7/8 (Left to right) Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo, President Joko Widodo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook, attend a welcoming ceremony at the Changdeokgung palace in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 A chimney topples during a controlled demolition at a thermal power plant of Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group in Yichang, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 10, 2018 02:25 pm