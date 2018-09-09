News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Military officers stand near portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Reuters) 2/10 Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang. (Reuters) 3/10 TM Racing Factory 3570 MTA's Kevin Zannoni crashes during a race at San Marino Grand Prix, Italy. (Reuters) 4/10 Actor Shamier Anderson arrives for the InStyle party at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. (Reuters) 5/10 Stefan Lofven, leader of the Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Sweden goes to cast his vote on election day alongside with wife Ulla in Stockholm, Sweden. (Reuters) 6/10 Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha block the historic Howrah Bridge during a protest against Majerhat Bridge collapse incident and poor condition of many other bridges in the city, in Kolkata. (PTI) 7/10 People play giant chess during the celebration the Day of Minsk in the capital centre, Belarus. (Reuters) 8/10 President Ram Nath Kovind visits 12th century Strahov Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic. (PTI) 9/10 A woman holds dolls representing Our Lady of Charity (R) and the Virgin of Regla during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana. (Reuters) 10/10 Activists from anti-corruption group Il-Kenniesa (The Sweeper) hang posters commemorating assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege monument, after the makeshift memorial to her on the monument was removed by authorities and then blocked off by police barriers and hoarding in preparation for restoration works, in Valletta, Malta. (Reuters) First Published on Sep 9, 2018 03:51 pm