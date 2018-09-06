App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gives an opening speech during the dinner for rescue workers and volunteers who participated in the cave rescue earlier this year, in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gives an opening speech during the dinner for rescue workers and volunteers who participated in the cave rescue earlier this year, in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, during a march in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, during a march in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
Virat Kohli attends a nets session ahead of India's fifth cricket test match against England beginning on Friday, at The Kia Oval, London. (Image: PTI)
Virat Kohli attends a nets session ahead of India's fifth cricket test match against England beginning on Friday, at The Kia Oval, London. (Image: PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the party workers before submitting his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, to the Governor, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the party workers before submitting his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, to the Governor, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman performs during the audio launch of an upcoming film ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman performs during the audio launch of an upcoming film ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Passengers travel by an overcrowded train during Bharat Bandh, called over the recent amendment of the SC/ST Act, in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Passengers travel by an overcrowded train during Bharat Bandh, called over the recent amendment of the SC/ST Act, in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar and suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi take part in 'Mukti Yatra' to highlight the issues concerning Punjab, in Bathinda. (Image: PTI)
Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar and suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi take part in 'Mukti Yatra' to highlight the issues concerning Punjab, in Bathinda. (Image: PTI)
A member of the Macedonian Army special forces poses for a photograph during a presentation attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, Macedoni (Image: Reuters)
A member of the Macedonian Army special forces poses for a photograph during a presentation attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, Macedoni (Image: Reuters)
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister of Lesotho, Thomas Motsoahae Thabane view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (Image: Reuters)
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister of Lesotho, Thomas Motsoahae Thabane view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world

