News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gives an opening speech during the dinner for rescue workers and volunteers who participated in the cave rescue earlier this year, in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, during a march in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 An activist of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing gay sex and revocation of the Section 377 law, in Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Virat Kohli attends a nets session ahead of India's fifth cricket test match against England beginning on Friday, at The Kia Oval, London. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the party workers before submitting his government's recommendation for dissolving the Assembly, to the Governor, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman performs during the audio launch of an upcoming film ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’, in Chennai. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Passengers travel by an overcrowded train during Bharat Bandh, called over the recent amendment of the SC/ST Act, in Patna. (Image: PTI) 8/10 Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar and suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi take part in 'Mukti Yatra' to highlight the issues concerning Punjab, in Bathinda. (Image: PTI) 9/10 A member of the Macedonian Army special forces poses for a photograph during a presentation attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Macedonian Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, Macedoni (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister of Lesotho, Thomas Motsoahae Thabane view an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:05 pm