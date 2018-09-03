News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral, background center, as participants perform during the closing of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP/PTI) 2/8 Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon, Myanmar. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 President Ram Nath Kovind is seen during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 In this image proved by the US Navy, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (left), leads as the family follows as the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is moved from the Chapel on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy after a service Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland. (Image: PTI) 5/8 Panj Pyaras lead a Nagar Kirtan procession to mark the 357th birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh, at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Image: PTI) 6/8 Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders and Business and Industry Representatives at the sixth China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 People watch as a fire burns at the 200-year old National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The museum houses 20 million items including first fossils found in Brazil. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Residential houses submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall are seen at a town in Shantou, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:30 pm