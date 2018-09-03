App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral, background center, as participants perform during the closing of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP/PTI)
1/8

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon, Myanmar. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

President Ram Nath Kovind is seen during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

In this image proved by the US Navy, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (left), leads as the family follows as the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is moved from the Chapel on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy after a service Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland. (Image: PTI)
4/8

Panj Pyaras lead a Nagar Kirtan procession to mark the 357th birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh, at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Image: PTI)
5/8

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders and Business and Industry Representatives at the sixth China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

People watch as a fire burns at the 200-year old National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The museum houses 20 million items including first fossils found in Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Residential houses submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall are seen at a town in Shantou, Guangdong province, China. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

