you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Closing Ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 at the GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Indian Athletes (L-R) Md. Anas, PU Chitra, Sudha Singh, Jinson Johnson and Arpinder Singh pose for photograph with their medals won at Asian Games. (Image: PTI)
2/10

School students in traditional costumes wait to perform on the occasion of 58th Tibetan Democracy Day at main Tibetan temple, in McLeodganj near Dharmshala. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Virat Kohli in action at the England v India Fourth Test at Ageas Bowl, West End, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Protesters block a street with burning tires after the Yemeni Riyal has severely plunged against foreign currencies, in Aden, Yemen. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and China's President Xi Jinping stand on the podium during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti during senior party leader's meeting, in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
7/10

Hindu girls dressed as Radha and Lord Krishna during Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat interacts with troops of the 28 Inf Div on their visit to the Balbir forward post in Keran sector, Jammu & Kashmir. (Image: PTI)
9/10

People wait in line to pay their last respects to Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko in Donetsk, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

First Published on Sep 2, 2018 08:21 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Sports #World News

