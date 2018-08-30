App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kite surfers are seen on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

Kite surfers are seen on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
People work at the dispatch and command center of the China Railway High-speed (CRH) network during a media tour in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

People work at the dispatch and command center of the China Railway High-speed (CRH) network during a media tour in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress Party during a protest, demanding that the government discloses the details of Rafale fighter planes deal, in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress Party during a protest, demanding that the government discloses the details of Rafale fighter planes deal, in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)
Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Cindy McCain, wife of U.S. Senator John McCain, touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of Serena Williams of the USA enters to play Carina Witthoeft of Germany in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Image: Reuters/USA Today)
6/9

A general view of Serena Williams of the USA enters to play Carina Witthoeft of Germany in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Image: Reuters/USA Today)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Nepal's Defense Minister Ishwor Pokhrel upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Nepal's Defense Minister Ishwor Pokhrel upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)
Zhong Tianshi of China competes competes in the sprint event at the Asian Games. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

Zhong Tianshi of China competes competes in the sprint event at the Asian Games. (Image: Reuters)
Pope Francis arrives to pose for pictures with participants of the Mexico state of Quintana Roo during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Pope Francis arrives to pose for pictures with participants of the Mexico state of Quintana Roo during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Asian Games #Congress #John McCain #Narendra Modi #News in Pics #Pope Francis #Slideshow #Tomatina #US Open

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.