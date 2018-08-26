News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Mourners react as a hearse carrying the body of late US Senator John McCain arrives in a procession in Phoenix, Arizona, US. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Children ties rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI/PIB) 3/9 A woman pets her AIBO robot dog at Sony Corp's entertainment robot AIBO's fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Masked demonstrators take part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Granada, Nicaragua. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Congress President Rahul Gandhi Interaction with Indian Journalists' Association in London. (Image: PTI) 6/9 A cat wonders onto the track prior to the start of the women’s 100m hurdle heats during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: PTI) 7/9 Pope Francis waves as he attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin, Ireland. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 People and soldiers gather to offer flowers to the statues of state founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il on the Day of Songun at Mansu hill, Pyongyang, North Korea. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 The rising full moon is seen from the Xwejni Salt Pans outside Zebbug, on the island of Gozo, Malta. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 26, 2018 01:52 pm