News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Gold medallists Indian rowing Men's team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and S Singh pose for photo after the presentation ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2018. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 A police water cannon helps to put out a forest fire near Treuenbrietzen, Germany. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Bees are seen on a honeycomb of the apiculture company Zuerihonig in Oberengstringen, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A fruit vendor donates fund for Kerala floods at a Rotary Club's relief rally in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Vehicles carry the ashes (asthi kalash) of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI) 7/10 General view of the Train Night Market Ratchada in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral as participants perform during during a rehearsal of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. (Image: PTI) 10/10 An employee from state farm washes the barrel for milk as she milks cows in the summer pasture in the field near the village of Krupenishche, Belarus. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:30 pm