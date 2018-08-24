App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gold medallists Indian rowing Men's team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and S Singh pose for photo after the presentation ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia. (Image: PTI)
1/10

Gold medallists Indian rowing Men's team members Sawarn Singh, Bhokanal Dattu, Om Prakash and S Singh pose for photo after the presentation ceremony for the Men's Quadruple Sculls event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, in Indonesia. (Image: PTI)
Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
A police water cannon helps to put out a forest fire near Treuenbrietzen, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

A police water cannon helps to put out a forest fire near Treuenbrietzen, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Bees are seen on a honeycomb of the apiculture company Zuerihonig in Oberengstringen, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Bees are seen on a honeycomb of the apiculture company Zuerihonig in Oberengstringen, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
A fruit vendor donates fund for Kerala floods at a Rotary Club's relief rally in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
5/10

A fruit vendor donates fund for Kerala floods at a Rotary Club's relief rally in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
Vehicles carry the ashes (asthi kalash) of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Vehicles carry the ashes (asthi kalash) of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in Karad, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)
General view of the Train Night Market Ratchada in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters)
7/10

General view of the Train Night Market Ratchada in Bangkok, Thailand (Image: Reuters)
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice. (Image: Reuters)
Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral as participants perform during during a rehearsal of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. (Image: PTI)
9/10

Fireworks explode above the St. Basil Cathedral as participants perform during during a rehearsal of the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia. (Image: PTI)
An employee from state farm washes the barrel for milk as she milks cows in the summer pasture in the field near the village of Krupenishche, Belarus. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

An employee from state farm washes the barrel for milk as she milks cows in the summer pasture in the field near the village of Krupenishche, Belarus. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.